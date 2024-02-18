Previous
Heart on miniature house. by cocobella
Heart on miniature house.

Taken in Montreux, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
CC Folk ace
What a wild place for a bird house! A lot of crazy stuff in this shot! :)
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Je suis curieuse de voir cette machine en marche !
February 17th, 2024  
