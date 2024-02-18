Sign up
Previous
Photo 2911
Heart on miniature house.
Taken in Montreux, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14192
photos
159
followers
165
following
797% complete
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
4411
11
625
404
287
76
2290
2911
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
6th December 2023 2:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
montreux
,
theme-heart-coco
CC Folk
ace
What a wild place for a bird house! A lot of crazy stuff in this shot! :)
February 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Je suis curieuse de voir cette machine en marche !
February 17th, 2024
