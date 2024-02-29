Sign up
Previous
Photo 2922
Hearts to sell.
Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14307
photos
161
followers
167
following
800% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th January 2024 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
geneva
,
theme-heart-coco
Maggiemae
ace
Utterly adorable! What a display!
February 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty, I love the pink candle with the hearts. Such cheerful cups and saucers.
February 29th, 2024
