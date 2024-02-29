Previous
Hearts to sell. by cocobella
Photo 2922

Hearts to sell.

Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
800% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Utterly adorable! What a display!
February 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very pretty, I love the pink candle with the hearts. Such cheerful cups and saucers.
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise