Previous
Photo 2931
A ribbon of pink hearts.
Taken in Mauritius.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14374
photos
159
followers
166
following
803% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th February 2024 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
shrine
,
mauritius
,
maurice
,
theme-heart-coco
,
tamoul
