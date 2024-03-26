Sign up
Previous
Photo 2948
Hearts at the entrance of a shrine.
Taken in Curepipe, Mauritius.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
0
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14474
photos
158
followers
165
following
807% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th February 2024 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
shrine
,
mauritius
,
maurice
,
theme-heart-coco
,
tamoul
,
curepipe
