Previous
Photo 2955
Purple Heart balloon for a wedding.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
5th February 2022 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
