Previous
Photo 2957
Red heart balloon in the bush.
Taken in Milano, Italy.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14500
photos
157
followers
164
following
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
13th March 2022 4:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
balloon
,
heart
,
italy
,
milano
,
milan
,
theme-heart-coco
