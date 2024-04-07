Sign up
Previous
Photo 2960
Three heart balloons.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
19th May 2022 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balloon
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
