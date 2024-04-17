Sign up
Previous
Photo 2970
Pink and red heart balloons.
Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14555
photos
156
followers
164
following
813% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th February 2023 7:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
balloon
,
france
,
heart
,
annecy
,
theme-heart-coco
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
April 16th, 2024
