Previous
Photo 3058
Roses hearts.
Taken in Torino, Italy.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14986
photos
155
followers
162
following
Tags
heart
,
italy
,
torino
,
theme-heart-coco
