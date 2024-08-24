Previous
Hidden heart in a shoe by cocobella
Photo 3099

Hidden heart in a shoe

Taken in London, England.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
