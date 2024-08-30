Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3105
Heart at the Tate.
Taken in London, England.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15137
photos
150
followers
158
following
850% complete
View this month »
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2024 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
heart
,
england
,
uk
,
theme-heart-coco
Kathy
ace
Is this an old painting or considered to be modern art?
August 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close