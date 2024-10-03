Sign up
Previous
Photo 3139
Two hearts on the top of the door.
Taken in Apples, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15342
photos
149
followers
157
following
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
25th June 2023 2:14pm
Tags
heart
,
apples
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
Chris Cook
ace
Nice shot
October 3rd, 2024
