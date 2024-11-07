Sign up
Previous
Photo 3174
A heart behind them.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15524
photos
147
followers
155
following
869% complete
View this month »
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
Latest from all albums
4663
4664
3171
3172
4665
3173
4666
3174
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
1st October 2023 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
art
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
beaulieu
,
theme-heart-coco
