Previous
Next
Hungry. by cocobella
146 / 365

Hungry.

Léa booked a Japanese restaurant in Milan to celebrate her birthday: IYO, everything was delicious !
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
C'est un restaurant cinq étoiles ! Il n'y a qu'un seul restaurant japonais dans la ville la plus proche de chez nous et les plats n'ont pas du tout ce chic :-)
March 18th, 2022  
Corinne ace
@corinnec une étoile au Michelin , délicieux du début à la fin et tellement raffiné… c’était pour une occasion particulière, d’habitude les restaurants japonais où nous allons sont beaucoup moins “chic” ;)
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise