146 / 365
Hungry.
Léa booked a Japanese restaurant in Milan to celebrate her birthday: IYO, everything was delicious !
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
2
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
10835
photos
208
followers
200
following
Corinne C
ace
C'est un restaurant cinq étoiles ! Il n'y a qu'un seul restaurant japonais dans la ville la plus proche de chez nous et les plats n'ont pas du tout ce chic :-)
March 18th, 2022
Corinne
ace
@corinnec
une étoile au Michelin , délicieux du début à la fin et tellement raffiné… c’était pour une occasion particulière, d’habitude les restaurants japonais où nous allons sont beaucoup moins “chic” ;)
March 18th, 2022
