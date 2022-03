Masked or not ?

On the day of Léa birthday, my husband stayed at our hotel to work but Léa took her day off from work to spend the day with me, we started by taking our breakfast in Marchesi a very famous tea room/pastry shop in galleria Vittorio Emanuele , it has a Wes anderson feeling …

The shop was adorable and the coffee good but not crazy about their pastry … Italians used to fill their croissant with too much cream for me …