Previous
Next
Canal de la Robine. by cocobella
219 / 365

Canal de la Robine.

We’ve been to Narbonne to see friends , took them at their hotel, I’ve photographed some rooms because the decoration was crazy. Then visited the town, have been to a famous restaurant and drove back to Agde.
Then didn’t feel well,in fact I wasn’t well since two days… had a Covid test and realized I had Covid … it’s the second time ( despite my three injections) last time was in January in Zanzibar… I only contract Covid on holidays!
This photos have been taken six days ago so my quarantine is touching to its end very soon.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
Sorry about the Covid, We've been to Narbonne, the motorail from Calais used to stop there when we went on vacation. It's a lovely city and a lovely area of France
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise