Canal de la Robine.

We’ve been to Narbonne to see friends , took them at their hotel, I’ve photographed some rooms because the decoration was crazy. Then visited the town, have been to a famous restaurant and drove back to Agde.

Then didn’t feel well,in fact I wasn’t well since two days… had a Covid test and realized I had Covid … it’s the second time ( despite my three injections) last time was in January in Zanzibar… I only contract Covid on holidays!

This photos have been taken six days ago so my quarantine is touching to its end very soon.