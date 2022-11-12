Sign up
257 / 365
Narrow.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
12080
photos
187
followers
185
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
6th album ? Seriously ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
5th November 2022 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
lisbon
,
narrow
,
portugal
Kathy
ace
Wow, imagine two buildings being so close together. The yellow walls help reflect some light into this crevice.
November 13th, 2022
