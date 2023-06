Super mini collages on wood.

Time to fill the blank spaces in my project ,

I’ve been very busy with my last exhibition.

Here’s some of my “Minis” I’ve done lately.

Some people were asking why I was not doing postcards or posters of my collages because they couldn’t afford the price of a big original, I don’t want to do some “copies” of my work because it goes against my idea of an analog collage so I’ve decided to do very small original formats and people have really love it.