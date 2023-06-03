Previous
Flowers from the garden. by cocobella
Photo 2151

Flowers from the garden.

During my last exhibition I’ve done several bunches of flowers to flourish the two rooms.
3rd June 2023 3rd Jun 23

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Des petits bouquets magnifiques. Une attention qui a certainement plu
June 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
They looked nice in the niches between your mini-collages.
June 22nd, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice spot for some color
June 22nd, 2023  
