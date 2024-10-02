Sign up
15 / 365
Dark Mountain Morning
I took this photo on the drive up a mountain preparing for my toughest summit hike yet (photos of that will come later..!)
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Cole Wallace
@colewallace
Tags
photography
,
morning
,
landscape
,
sunrise
,
montana
Barb
ace
Great photo, Cole! Love the silhouettes against the light of daybreak in the sky.Also love the lights that can be seen in homes in the valley below as the world awakens! ! Well done! Looking forward to the other photos from that hike!
October 3rd, 2024
