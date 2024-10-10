Sign up
18 / 365
Northern Lights
A picture of the stunning northern lights behind my car! Last night in Montana!
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
10th October 2024 10:43pm
Tags
night
,
car
,
montana
,
aurora
,
borealis
,
northernlights
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture of this wonderful sight and colours. Thanks for commenting on my photo, I will gladly do the same.
October 12th, 2024
