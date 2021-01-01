Previous
Happy New Year! by congaree
Photo 2308

Happy New Year!

I found this heart of camellias along the path on a recent walk at Hampton Park. The bushes have been loaded with flowers.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
*lynn ace
beautiful find ~ Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2021  
