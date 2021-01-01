Sign up
Photo 2308
Happy New Year!
I found this heart of camellias along the path on a recent walk at Hampton Park. The bushes have been loaded with flowers.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
*lynn
ace
beautiful find ~ Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2021
