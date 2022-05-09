Sign up
Photo 2494
Very old and large Southern red oak not far from where I live.
This was an amazing discovery because in general it’s quite rare to see very old trees like this.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
