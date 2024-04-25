Previous
The magic of hydrangeas by congaree
Photo 2826

The magic of hydrangeas

25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
774% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I wish I could get this rich blue with my hydrangeas! I'll have to put aluminium sulphate into the soil next growing season!
April 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful little bush - lovely colour - they always turn pink in our soil !
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise