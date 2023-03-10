Previous
Cherry blossom scene at the park by congaree
Cherry blossom scene at the park

10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
March 10th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture and great DOF.
March 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and bokeh!
March 10th, 2023  
