Previous
Next
Shadows and light on an old house and oak tree by congaree
Photo 2782

Shadows and light on an old house and oak tree

12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
762% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Splendid
February 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and framing.
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise