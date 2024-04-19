Previous
This is one of the tallest oak trees in Hampton Park by congaree
This is one of the tallest oak trees in Hampton Park

19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

John

@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So tall and upright !
April 19th, 2024  
