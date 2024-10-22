Previous
The inimitable allure of beauty berries. by congaree
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

John

ace
@congaree
True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
October 21st, 2024  
KV ace
I keep trying to grow one of these in our yard... so far I've knocked off one or two of them and the third one is struggling. This is gorgeous.
October 21st, 2024  
