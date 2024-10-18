Previous
Next
Colonial Lake Park, Charleston by congaree
Photo 1226

Colonial Lake Park, Charleston

18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely scene! Beautiful framing!
October 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scene perfectly framed by the wonderful tree ! fav
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise