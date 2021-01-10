Previous
Next
Winter tree and sunset along the Ashley River by congaree
Photo 660

Winter tree and sunset along the Ashley River

10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace

A golden scene - river and sky! Silhouette brings it together! fav
January 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise