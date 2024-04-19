Sign up
Photo 1129
Photo 1129
Mural inside the local Walmart m
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
3
1
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5665
photos
108
followers
28
following
309% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites 2
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th April 2024 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
I find this wonderful - it's so vibrant and positive.
April 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely in many ways !
April 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 19th, 2024
