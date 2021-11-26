Previous
A night walk around Colonial Lake by congaree
Photo 759

A night walk around Colonial Lake

26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Cheery B
Lovely
November 27th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Looks like a nice evening
November 27th, 2021  
