Photo 1098
Photo 1098
Daffodils are full of sunshine!
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
1
0
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5570
photos
108
followers
27
following
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1096
2788
1097
1681
2789
1682
1098
2790
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
My favorites 2
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2024 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
These are lovely
March 4th, 2024
