Previous
Next
The Christmas market Kempten by cordulaamann
254 / 365

The Christmas market Kempten

takes place annually on the centrally located town hall square.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise