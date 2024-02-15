Previous
Next
Hellebore by countrylassie
Photo 3028

Hellebore

This lovely Hellebore was flattened in the garden so I put it into my limencello glass and it lasted for a little longer, hic!
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise