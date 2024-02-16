Sign up
Photo 3029
The Wave
The long 'wave' is a sculpture which is sometimes lit up at night, beyond it is the excellent Beacon Museum, the sun eventually came out but it was a pea souper at home.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
16th February 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
winter
,
sun
,
fog
,
marina
,
whitehaven
Jeremy Cross
ace
Nice shot
February 16th, 2024
