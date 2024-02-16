Previous
The Wave by countrylassie
Photo 3029

The Wave

The long 'wave' is a sculpture which is sometimes lit up at night, beyond it is the excellent Beacon Museum, the sun eventually came out but it was a pea souper at home.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Nice shot
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise