Previous
Next
Up, Up & Away by countrylassie
Photo 3146

Up, Up & Away

A throwback to our Virgin balloon flight in 2017. It was a pain in the backside to actually get onto a flight, wind in the wrong direction, too cloudy, too hot, too cold, pilot couldn't be bothered but boy was it worth it when we got up there.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Gracious me that’s an amazing shot! So close & on the same level…..you could almost shake hands! I would fave it twice if I could!
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise