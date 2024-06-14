Sign up
Photo 3144
Loo with a View
A busy day so a late night shot from the back door. Many years ago this was the loo for our house, very handy as it's right over a stream that goes down to the River Irt!
14th June 2024
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
Photo Details
sunset
outside
a
view
with
loo
Judith Johnson
Super sunset, and composition.
June 14th, 2024
