Just Resting by countrylassie
Just Resting

It's been so windy today but at least I got the washing dried!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Monica
FAbulous macro
June 8th, 2024  
