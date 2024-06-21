Sign up
Previous
Photo 3154
Eagerly Anticipated
I spent the day in the hospital, more tests and nil by mouth for 24 hours so dinner was eagerly anticipated!
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
2
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3540
photos
66
followers
107
following
864% complete
View this month »
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
21st June 2024 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
I'll bet you were more than ready for this delicious meal.
June 22nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
oooh yummy - how did you have your pasta?
June 22nd, 2024
