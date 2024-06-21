Previous
Eagerly Anticipated by countrylassie
Photo 3154

Eagerly Anticipated

I spent the day in the hospital, more tests and nil by mouth for 24 hours so dinner was eagerly anticipated!
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
I'll bet you were more than ready for this delicious meal.
June 22nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
oooh yummy - how did you have your pasta?
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise