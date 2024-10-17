Previous
R.I.P. by countrylassie
Photo 3260

R.I.P.

This lovely collie, Nell, belonged to my friend, I absolutely adored her and felt like she could see right into my soul. R.I.P. Nell x
Casablanca ace
Oh I am so sorry for the loss of Nell.
October 17th, 2024  
