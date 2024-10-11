Previous
Table Setting by countrylassie
Photo 3253

Table Setting

We had a new floral demonstrator at our club, we were the first to see her demonstration. I think she did pretty well.
11th October 2024

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
