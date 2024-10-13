Previous
Sink Spider by countrylassie
Photo 3255

Sink Spider

Sorry, I know a lot of you don't like them, but I think they are beautiful (from a distance!)
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
892% complete

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Awesome detail!
October 16th, 2024  
