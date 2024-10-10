Previous
Autumn Sunshine by countrylassie
Autumn Sunshine

A beautiful day full of sunshine lighting up the Acer.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Lesley Aldridge

I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely sunny shot
October 11th, 2024  
