Previous
Photo 3156
Urgghh!
4 years of avoiding COVID and I get it now when the weather is beautiful. Feeling very urgghh and sorry for myself 🤧
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
2
0
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3542
photos
66
followers
106
following
864% complete
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
Boxplayer
Ah boo, hope it goes away soon and you feel better
June 25th, 2024
carol white
I think it's quite high with a new varient now. My daughter returned home to Greece nearly 2 weeks ago, and went down with it early last week. She thinks she caught it at the airport or on the plane.
June 25th, 2024
