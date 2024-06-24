Previous
Urgghh! by countrylassie
Urgghh!

4 years of avoiding COVID and I get it now when the weather is beautiful. Feeling very urgghh and sorry for myself 🤧
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Lesley Aldridge

Boxplayer ace
Ah boo, hope it goes away soon and you feel better
June 25th, 2024  
carol white ace
I think it's quite high with a new varient now. My daughter returned home to Greece nearly 2 weeks ago, and went down with it early last week. She thinks she caught it at the airport or on the plane.
June 25th, 2024  
