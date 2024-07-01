Previous
The Tip by countrylassie
Photo 3164

The Tip

Part of our house dates back to the 17th century. We call this bit of the garden the tip as we keep finding bits of old pottery in the ground. No gold coins or jewellery as yet!
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

