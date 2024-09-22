Previous
countrylassie
Photo 3233

Perspective

This Anthony Gormley sculpture in Manchester Art Gallery always gives me a sense of perspective as to how small I am.
22nd September 2024

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
Beverley
Super pov & capture…
September 28th, 2024  
narayani
Great shot!
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
