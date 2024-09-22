Sign up
Photo 3233
Perspective
This Anthony Gormley sculpture in Manchester Art Gallery always gives me a sense of perspective as to how small I am.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
2
2
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3631
photos
66
followers
108
following
886% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
22nd September 2024 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
anthony
,
manchester
,
gormley
Beverley
ace
Super pov & capture…
September 28th, 2024
narayani
ace
Great shot!
September 28th, 2024
