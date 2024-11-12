Previous
Morning Has Broken by countrylassie
Photo 3281

Morning Has Broken

On our way to Leeds to pack up our son's life. He has been in Leeds for 8 years, just finished his PhD, Doctor Aldridge, we are very proud of him!
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful…. Congratulations
November 12th, 2024  
mike ace
fabulous sky
November 12th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
That’s wonderful……congratulations
November 12th, 2024  
narayani ace
Congratulations! Lovely image
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise