Previous
Photo 3281
Morning Has Broken
On our way to Leeds to pack up our son's life. He has been in Leeds for 8 years, just finished his PhD, Doctor Aldridge, we are very proud of him!
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
4
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3678
photos
66
followers
106
following
898% complete
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
12th November 2024 9:23am
Tags
house
,
doctor
,
moving
,
aldridge
Beverley
ace
Wonderful…. Congratulations
November 12th, 2024
mike
ace
fabulous sky
November 12th, 2024
Bill Davidson
That’s wonderful……congratulations
November 12th, 2024
narayani
ace
Congratulations! Lovely image
November 12th, 2024
