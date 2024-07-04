Previous
The Orchard by countrylassie
The Orchard

This is part of our orchard, the daisies and geraniums have gone mad.
4th July 2024

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Beverley ace
Spectacular! Oh my gosh the wildflowers are stunning…free & wild.… divine! I sdore the picturesque enchanting cottage.
Love it!
July 4th, 2024  
Dianne ace
This is so sweet.
July 4th, 2024  
