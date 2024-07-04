Sign up
Previous
Photo 3167
The Orchard
This is part of our orchard, the daisies and geraniums have gone mad.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
2
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3553
photos
67
followers
109
following
867% complete
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
4th July 2024 12:03pm
Beverley
ace
Spectacular! Oh my gosh the wildflowers are stunning…free & wild.… divine! I sdore the picturesque enchanting cottage.
Love it!
July 4th, 2024
Dianne
ace
This is so sweet.
July 4th, 2024
Love it!