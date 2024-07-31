Previous
He's Off! by countrylassie
He's Off!

Our Son has been staying with us for a couple of weeks supposedly to work on his PhD thesis.

He decided to cycle back to his home town, only 131 miles with two mountain passes to get over.

He set off at 9am and he's still cycling (nearly 11pm) and he wonders why I worry about him!
Lesley Aldridge

narayani ace
Oh my!! Son’s are a worry 🙄 I hope he arrives safely and the thesis gets completed 🤞🏼
July 31st, 2024  
