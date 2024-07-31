Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3189
He's Off!
Our Son has been staying with us for a couple of weeks supposedly to work on his PhD thesis.
He decided to cycle back to his home town, only 131 miles with two mountain passes to get over.
He set off at 9am and he's still cycling (nearly 11pm) and he wonders why I worry about him!
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3575
photos
66
followers
108
following
873% complete
View this month »
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
31st July 2024 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
son
,
cycling
,
miles
narayani
ace
Oh my!! Son’s are a worry 🙄 I hope he arrives safely and the thesis gets completed 🤞🏼
July 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close